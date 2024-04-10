Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday expert reveals the top vacation trends for this summer - with a few surprises. Speaking to Local TV, the travel agent CEO explains that UK consumers have been booking more Asian holidays while there has been a dip in staycations.

Asian destinations like Thailand and India are climbing the popularity list. In the video, Michael Edwards, CEO for Explore Worldwide, explains: “Our Asia sales are up 51% this year. Those sort of figures haven’t been seen since pre-pandemic.”