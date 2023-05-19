Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK

The 2023 Sunday Times Rich List has been announced, with 171 billionaires recorded in the UK this year. This year’s list of the wealthiest people in the UK see’s INEOS CEO and potential future owner of Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe, shoot up the rankings to second.

While the number of UK billionaire’s is down six from 2022, the overall combined wealth has risen 4.5% on last year’s figure, now standing at £683.856 billion. The young rich list is led by the Duke of Westminster who, at 32, oversees real estate in 43 cities across ten countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we’ve seen the number of UK billionaires fall.

“Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic.

Most Popular

“This is not a crash - but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.”

“The super rich don’t exist in a vacuum. Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats. Many people also work for their businesses. Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the top 20 wealthiest people in the UK, according to the Sunday Times 2023 Rich List.

Top 20 richest people in the UK, according to Sunday Times

INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe shot up the rankings to second

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion

4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion

7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion

8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion

9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion

11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion

12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion

13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. John Reece – £9.1 billion

15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion

17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion

19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion

20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion