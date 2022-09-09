Seven surprising household brands’ tributes to the Queen Elizabeth II

Here’s a list of the top 7 most surprising brands’ tributes to Her Majesty since her passing on September 8.

1. Greggs

The pastry shop famous for its sausage rolls wrote a heartfelt post on Twitter, reading: “An inspiration for more than seven decades, we’re sorry to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Thank you, Ma’am.”

Users fled to the comments pointing out the colours of the Queen’s clothing in the post. Many said it resembled the shades of the Gregg’s logo, leaving them thinking it was an odd marketing move.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One user wrote: “Nah they chose the Gregg coloured outfit.”

This led to users mocking the tweet with comments such as: “Please do a Greggs memorial sausage roll” and “Free drinks on you then?”

2. Hamilton the musical

The West End production of Hamilton expressed their condolences online, despite the musical making fun of the monarchy. One of the show’s ‘characters’ is King George who acts unhinged.

3. The Crazy Frog

One of the most unusual brands to comment is The Crazy Frog. Many seemed confused on the relevancy, and one user commented: “Imagine finding out the queen is dead from a crazy frog tweet.”

4. PLAYMOBIL

The brand tweeted a photo of the Queen as a PLAYMOBIL toy.

5. British Kebab Awards

Another brand which caused a reaction online was the British Kebab Awards.

6. Pizza Express

The well-loved pizza chain shared their condolences, which racked up a whopping 716 tweets with the general consensus, again, being confusion.

7. Funky Pigeon