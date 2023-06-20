Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour. The singer took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Desperately waiting for Taylor Swift UK dates is a feeling us international Swifites know All Too Well, but now we’re finally Out Of The Woods. That’s right, Miss Americana herself is finally returning to the UK after five long years.

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

For months social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK tickets

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK presale

Presale information will be announced in due course. This article will be updated when the information is available.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

17 August- London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist

Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were: