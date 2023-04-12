Joe Alwyn has been cast in his first acting project since his reported break-up with Taylor Swift. The British actor will be joining the cast of upcoming film The Brutalist.

Joe will be taking part in the film alongside fellow actors Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. The synopsis of the film will follow “thirty years of an artist’s life and his enduring creative journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe’s casting was revealed on Tuesday, April 11. The synopsis continued: “When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever.”

What part Joe will play is unknown at the time of writing, but the casting marks the first acting project the 32-year-old actor has announced since his reported breakup with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Joe and Taylor dated over a period of six years and their breakup was first reported earlier this month.

Most Popular

This marks Joe’s first acting role since starring in Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy on Amazon Prime Video and the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends. Meanwhile, his former partner Taylor has been spotted out and about in New York City.