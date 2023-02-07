News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tesco Finest Valentine’s Day dinner for two to return for £12 for Clubcard holders - see full list of items

With a whole host of favourites returning for Tesco Finest Valentine’s Day dinner for two, new additions have been added - see the full list of items on offer

By Daniel Mcneil
1 hour ago - 2 min read

For Valentine’s Day this year, Tesco is offering customers a fine dining experience in the comfort of their own home with the return of the Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two which is available to customers who have a  Clubcard.

The exclusive deal will launch a few days before Valentine’s Day, on Thursday, February 9. With an array of options to choose from, such as a selection of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is set to be Tesco’s best and biggest Valentine’s Day deal. For the first time ever, the award-winning Tesco Finest Prosecco has been added to the meal deal drinks offering this year, meaning customers can celebrate love in style.

As well as a romantic meal for two, Tesco is also offering deals for dogs, and an array of gifts for loved ones and friends. There’s also a ‘Bestie Box’ available, for those partaking in ‘palentines’ - Valentine’s Day for your mates

Most Popular

    In what looks an enticing deal for vegetarians, the Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka which layers a lentil and courgette ragu with aubergine and potatoes and is finished with bechamel sauce and a ciabatta style crumb has also been added.

    Items available for Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Mains

    Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka

    Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks Plus Garlic & Herb & Peppercorn Butter

    Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Gratin

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest Chicken in Cabernet Sauvignon

    Tesco Finest Tomato, Mascarpone and Basil Risotto

    Tesco Finest Chicken Legs Mushroom White Wine & Tarragon

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit

    Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Pies

    Tesco Finest Lasagne

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce

    Sides

    Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach

    Tesco Finest Chunky Chips

    Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise

    Tesco Finest Truffle Mac & Cheese

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes with Black Pepper and Parsley

    Dessert

    Tesco Finest 6 Raspberry Royale Profiteroles

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest Chocolate Brownie Heart

    Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts

    Finest Belgian White Chocolate and Raspberry Pots

    Tesco Finest 2 Caramel Melt in Middle Puddings

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest 2 Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Slices

    Drinks

    Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg

    Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bottle Green 2 X 750Ml

    Tesco Finest Pink Lady 2 Pack Apple Juice & Still Lemonade 750Ml

    Coca-Cola Zero 6X250ml

    Diet Coke Pack 6X250ml

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tesco Finest South African Malbec

    Tesco Finest South African Sauvignon Blanc

    Tesco Finest South African Cinsault Rose

    Nozeco Rose 750Ml

    TescoHome