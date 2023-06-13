The BBC’s latest entertainment show, That’s My Jam , looks set to be axed after just one series, it has been reported. According to TV Zone , the Mo Gilligan fronted programme has allegedly been cancelled despite star-studded guests being featured on the show.

Based on a series of mini-games from popular US late night talk sho w The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , the programme is a series of famous faces having their music knowledge put to the test through a variety of wacky games and challenges.

Each week, two new celebrity teams will compete in a series of massive musical challenges to be crowned ‘That’s My Jam’ champions. Mo tests their singing abilities, performing skills, and musical knowledge to the ultimate limit, blasting their best vocals and busting their best dances.

Celebrity guests on the first series included Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc; Actress, singer and producer Amber Riley (Glee); Musician Becky Hill; Actor and musician Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings); Actress Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy); Queen of hip-hop Cheryl James (Salt-N-Pepa) and actor Chris Carmack (Grey’s Anatomy).

The show was first confirmed in December 2021 when Mo was revealed as the programme’s host. It was filmed in Hollywood in order to attract big name stars in a bid to pull in the viewers.