The European countries ‘set to be on the travel green list after May 17’

Malta and Gibraltar are set to be included on the UK government’s ‘green list’ after May 17 (Shutterstock)

British holidaymakers looking for a European getaway this month will soon be able to head to two destinations, according to reports.

Malta and Gibraltar are set to be included on the UK government’s ‘green list’ after May 17, The Sun has reported.

The new travel traffic light system will be based on the roll out of vaccines and Covid rates in other countries.

Britons travelling to countries on the ‘green list’ will only have to take a couple of tests and will not have to isolate on their return.

How the travel traffic light system will work

The government is expected to outline details about the resumption of foreign travel towards the end of this week.

Will any other countries be on the ‘green list’?

Portugal could also potentially be on the government’s ‘green list’, sources told the media outlet.

However, Spain, France and Greece were likely to be on the ‘amber list’ and will have to wait until a review in June.

People visiting ‘amber’ destinations will have to quarantine for ten days when they return to the UK.

Why will Gibraltar and Malta be on the ‘green list’?

Gibraltar - a British overseas territory south of Spain - has vaccinated its adult population and lifted most restrictions.