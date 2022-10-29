The Property Buying Company has teamed up with Inbaal Honigman to help the public decipher the hidden secrets that their door numbers may hold, using Numerology . The home buying business has created a tool they say reveals the numerological meaning behind the number on your house - all you have to do is type it in!

The tool not only claims to reveal these “hidden meanings”, but it also assigns a set of keywords and a tarot card . For example, if you live at number ten , your keywords will be “Independent, Energetic, Innovation” and your tarot card will be The Wheel of Fortune.

Numerology refers to the belief that numbers themselves are intrinsically linked to the world around us and that your designated number shapes who you are. Generally, in numerology, your number is decided by your date of birth - in this case, however, they turn to the information in your address.

Inbaal Honigman , an online celebrity psychic, said: “Thinking back to all your old houses, each one had a different vibe. One house may have brought a really romantic period in your life, and your old flat may have been connected with a time when business was extremely successful.

Most Popular

“The door number assigned to each residence influences the fate of each individual inhabiting it. Numerology is linked with astrology , manifesting, even Tarot!”

Meanwhile, Millie Archer at The Property Buying Company said: “We are all drawn to our horoscope, life path numbers, and numerological meanings behind our life. As human beings we seek a positive narrative to help us navigate our past, present, and future through a series of goals and expectations.

“Astrology, tarot, and numerology is therefore extremely appealing to us, as many believe it gives us a stroke of good luck and positivity. Our door number generator really does just that. 2022 has been a difficult year for many and we wanted to spread some positivity through this generator.”