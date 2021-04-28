The most common Covid vaccine side effects revealed in new study

The lead scientist on the study, Prof Tim Spector of King's College London, said the findings should reassure people that vaccine side effects are "usually mild and short-lived".

The study, run by researchers from the ZOE Covid symptom study in conjunction with the National Institute for Health Research, analysed self-reported symptoms in 627,383 who inputted information into their symptom app in the eight days following vaccination.

It found that around 70 per cent of those receiving the Pfizer jab reported a reaction at the site of injection, including redness, swelling or tenderness.

Just under 60 per cent of those who received the AstraZeneca jab reported the same symptoms.

Around 34 per cent of those who received the AstraZeneca jab reported systemic - whole body - reactions to the jab such as chills or tiredness.