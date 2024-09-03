The North East’s largest process industry expo returns bigger than ever for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East of England Process Industry Cluster’s (NEPIC) highly anticipated Meet the Members Expo and Conference is returning on Tuesday 24 September 2024 at Hardwick Hall’s Grand Marquee for its 14th year.

Sponsored this year by Cyolo, Navigator Terminals, Pepperl+Fuchs GB, NSI Mobile Water Solutions, Technica Ltd and Tees Valley Combined Authority, Meet the Members is the North East’s largest process industry expo attended by over 350 delegates from sectors including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and renewables.

Investors, contractors and suppliers from across the region flock to the event, with nearly 90 exhibitors in attendance each year; with this year including Kellas Midstream, Teesside International Airport and Children Challenging Industry.

NEPIC have reinvented the format for this year’s event, adding new features to include a range of stages, panel discussions from national cluster bodies, a dedicated networking zone and job sharing board, plus returning features such as one-to-one business mentoring sessions.

With over 20 speakers throughout the day, attendees this year will have the opportunity to hear from a wide range of speakers including the Chemical Industries Association, CATCH and Navigator Terminals, as well as hearing about progress on the region’s newer projects which include Kellas Midstream, Green Lithium and Protium.

Also joining the speaker line-up for 2024 is Daren Smith, chairperson for the Tees Valley Industrial Net Zero Leadership Group which aims to continue to nurture, develop and support the delivery of the vision for a Net Zero Tees Valley Industrial Cluster building on the Cluster Plan, a roadmap to delivering a low-carbon cluster by 2030; and to achieving Net Zero in the industrial cluster by 2040.

Daren said:

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to speak at this year’s Meet the Members and address the NEPIC membership about the Net Zero ambitions of Tees Valley. It’s incredibly important that events like this exist to ensure that we are aligned in our goals as a region and lead the way on this important topic.”

NEPIC CEO, Joanne Fryett added: “Our Meet the Members Expo aims to bring industry and supply chain sectors together to enhance business opportunities and showcase the success that can come from collaboration within our industry.

“We anticipate another fantastic day this year as we return to Hardwick Hall’s Grand Marquee and are very much looking forward to welcoming members back to our biggest event of the year.”

The expo will be held from 8:00 – 16:00. Delegate tickets and exhibition stands are now on sale starting from just £65 + VAT, book now at: nepic.co.uk/event/meet-the-members-conference-expo-2024/