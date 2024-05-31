The top 20 struggles of organising a stag or hen party

The average hen or stag party abroad now costs more than £1,500 per person, a study has found.

Guests are typically forking out £376 on travel and flights, £362 on activities, £385 on accommodation, and £396 on food and drink.

And those attending a do in the UK expect to spend £854 - £200 travel, £235 on digs, £211 on activities and £208 on booze and meals.

While 51 per cent would be willing to fork out more money if they were offered the chance to do more cultured activities.

But 43 per cent admit if they were planning a stag or hen, making it cost effective would be a top priority.

The survey of 3,000 adults was commissioned by international money app Wise, which has launched a helpline fronted by actor Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the hit comedy show The Inbetweeners, to advise on cultured stag or hen events without breaking the bank.

Avoiding a ‘sten’ do

The comedian will be helping out brides and grooms-to-be with their pre-wedding party issues, including how to avoid a ‘sten’ do - where the stag and hen parties are combined - and how to tastefully exit the inevitable WhatsApp group after the event.

Arun Tharmarajah, director of European payments at the app, said: "Stag and hen parties have definitely had an ‘upgrade’ in recent years but this can come at a cost - plus throw up all kinds of dilemmas.

“It’s particularly tricky for older best men, bridesmaids and guests who are organising and attending these more ‘grown up’ events.

“Joe will answer all kinds of questions from ‘how do I convert my pounds to euros and split that between 18 people?’ to ‘what’s the best destination for a more suave and sophisticated stag?’

“Our research shows that as you get older – and particularly when you’re in that sweet spot of stags, between 25-44, when everyone seems to get married – your tastes in these events do change.”

The study also identified what those polled would look to do on a stag or hen do of their own.

Almost a fifth (17 per cent) would opt for a ‘traditional’ affair – featuring exotic dancers and fancy dress, while 39 per cent would choose something slightly more cultured.

While 23 per cent of those aged 35-44 would be keen for a completely sober stag or hen – so they could remember it better.

When it comes to top foreign destinations, Barcelona, Ibiza, Berlin, Amsterdam and Santorini topped the wish list.

But 35 per cent reckon expectations for these trips have gone up massively in recent years, with those aged 45 and above most likely to feel this way.

And while 71 per cent of over 55s consider stag or hen dos an activity for younger people, only 34 per cent of under 35s feel the same way, according to the OnePoll data.

The poll also found setting a budget that suits everyone was the top struggle for 30 per cent of those who have had to organise a stag or hen party in the past.

While 28 per cent had difficulty finding a date that worked for everyone invited.

Joe Thomas will be opening on Friday 31st May, a Wise stag and hen helpline from 1-2pm.

A Wise stag and hen helpline

Offering advice to anyone organising a pre-wedding event, the Wise stag and hen helpline, with Joe Thomas, will be open on Friday 31st May from 1-2pm to phone on 0800 6990 002 or to text on 07537410154.

Joe said: “Organising a stag or hen party is a fairly thankless task, with someone almost always likely to be left upset about something.

“The key is to make sure that it’s something that the person being celebrated actually wants to do, if they want willy straws and strippers, then that’s what they should get.

“But if they’d rather do a walking tour of baroque architecture in Prague, that needs to be considered too – I know which one I’d prefer.”

Top 20 struggles of organising a stag or hen party:

1. Setting a budget that suits everyone

2. Finding a date that works for everyone

3. Picking activities that suit everyone

4. Finding a location and venue in the UK that everyone was happy with

5. Trying to balance what others want with what you think the stag or hen will enjoy

6. Organising events

7. Getting people to pay their share of expenses on time

8. Managing group communications, such as on a Whatsapp group chat

9. Planning surprise events

10. Dealing with that one person who is more difficult than everyone else

11. Whether the stag/hen’s share should be paid for by the group if it’s in the UK

12. Working around friendship tensions

13. Choosing a destination abroad everyone was happy with

14. Working out who should be on the guest list

15. Working out the cost of things when paying in another currency

16. Deciding if there should be some activities that do not involve alcohol

17. Working out how the accommodation should be split

18. Whether the stag/hen’s share should be paid for if it’s an overseas event

19. Balancing how much to drink with the activities you need to go on