The Worst Part of Christmas Dinner Revealed

By Christine Emelone
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:00 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:07 am

It's not Brussels Sprouts

This may come as a shock but brussels sprouts has not been named the worst part of a Christmas meal. Many despise having the vegetable heaped onto their plate. However, it has scored highly on the list of favourite festive foods.

Brussels Sprouts did not win top spot on the list (photo: shitterstock)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bread Sauce takes top place

This has been voted the least favourite pick of Christmas dinner items. The cities of Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Edinburgh and Liverpool all agree that bread sauce is the worst.

Hardly any fans of Mashed Potato

Mashed potato (21%) was voted the worst part of a traditional Christmas dinner in Plymouth, beating both bread sauce (14%) and sprouts (14%) which closely followed.

Mashed potato was also labelled the worst part of a festive meal (photo: shutterstock)

Pigs in Blankets was not rated either

Surprisingly, pigs in blankets made up the top five worst items in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Southampton

Bread sauce has been named the worst item on a Christmas dinner (19%), according to a new survey by Betfair Casino, with respondents from Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and more calling it out as their no.1.

As we move further North, respondents in Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds and even Edinburgh all picked bread sauce as their number one dislike.

In Brighton (13%), Bristol (16%) and Norwich (17%), gammon was the common item featured in their top five.

And in Leeds (14%) and Newcastle (12%), stuffing was among participants’ worst picks.

The survey commissioned by Betfair Casino asked 2,007 18+ UK general respondents (nationally representative) across 17 cities which were the worst food items included in a traditional Christmas dinner.

Top 5 worst items of Christmas dinner as chosen by city

(*Of those who had a preference)

City

Christmas dinner item

Percentage

Belfast

Sprouts

26%

Bread sauce

24%

Cranberry sauce

24%

Broccoli

20%

Roast parsnips

14%

Birmingham

Sprouts

20%

Cranberry sauce

15%

Bread sauce

15%

Pigs in blankets

15%

Roast parsnips

12%

Cauliflower

=12%

Gammon

=12%

Brighton

Sprouts

20%

Bread sauce

16%

Cranberry sauce

13%

Gammon

13%

Roast parsnips

11%

Turkey

=11%

Carrots

=11%

Bristol

Bread sauce

20%

Cranberry sauce

19%

Gammon

16%

Pigs in blankets

15%

Mashed potato

14%

Cardiff

Cranberry sauce

19%

Sprouts

17%

Cauliflower

17%

Broccoli

17%

Pigs in blankets

16%

Edinburgh

Bread sauce

24%

Sprouts

23%

Cranberry sauce

20%

Broccoli

17%

Cauliflower

16%

Glasgow

Sprouts

23%

Bread sauce

22%

Cranberry sauce

20%

Roast parsnips

20%

Broccoli

16%

Leeds

Bread sauce

26%

Cranberry sauce

18%

Sprouts

17%

Stuffing

14%

Roast parsnips

13%

Liverpool

Bread sauce

26%

Cranberry sauce

24%

Sprouts

21%

Broccoli

17%

Pigs in blankets

13%

London

Sprouts

17%

Bread sauce

16%

Cranberry sauce

14%

Roast parsnips

13%

Turkey

12%

Manchester

Bread sauce

24%

Cranberry sauce

17%

Roast parsnips

15%

Stuffing

15%

Sprouts

13%

Cauliflower

=13%

Mashed potatoes

=13%

Broccoli

=13%

Turkey

=13%

Newcastle

Cranberry sauce

23%

Bread sauce

15%

Sprouts

15%

Roast parsnips

13%

Stuffing

12%

Norwich

Cranberry sauce

23%

Sprouts

21%

Bread sauce

20%

Gammon

17%

Cauliflower

16%

EdinburghLeedsLiverpoolManchester