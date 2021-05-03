There’s a secret Line of Duty TV trick for Sky Q users - here’s how to use it

The explosive Line of Duty season six finale aired last night, leaving fans divided over the ending of the highly-anticipated episode.

More than 12 million people tuned in to watch the BBC drama to finally find out who “H” is.

Those who didn’t manage to watch the last episode at 9pm are thankfully able to watch it on catch up before being exposed to any spoilers.

And people who own a Sky Q box are able to use a clever, secret trick when searching for the programme’s episodes.

Hidden trick

Anyone who owns a Sky Q box knows that it allows you to search for shows, actors and films using the remote’s built-in voice control feature.

In a fun twist, Sky often adds hidden words and phrases that you are able to say to conjure up your favourite shows on-screen - without actually saying the name of them.

To celebrate the end of Line of Duty and to make saying goodbye to AC-12 favourites Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings slightly easier, Sky Q has added secret fan phrases so users can discover all of the show’s latest episodes.

All you need to do to get straight to the last instalments of the hit show is say the following iconic phrases into your remote:

“Who is H?”

“Mother of God”

“We do our duty to the letter of the law”

“Now we’re sucking diesel”.

The hidden trick provides a hilarious way for true fans to watch AC-12’s hunt for “H” all over again.

Useful feature

Sky Q users are able to do the same for Game of Thrones to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the ever-popular show being broadcast in the UK.

There are 25 different quotes and phrases available to use from the fantasy drama, and those who use them will be transported to a “destination centre” where Sky brings together all of its Game of Thrones content.

This includes the iconic phrases “Iron anniversary”, “You know nothing Jon Snow”, “Winter is coming” and “A Lannister always pays his debts”.

Sky Q users are also able to enjoy another new useful feature.

You can find personal recommendations based on your viewing history and watch trending shows simply by asking your remote: “What should I watch?”

This means those with a Sky Q box are left with no annoying indecisiveness when sitting down to watch a movie at the weekend.

The recent update also includes Disney+ content as an added bonus.