These are the last dates you can make orders online in time for Christmas Day

With Christmas fast approaching, time is running out for shoppers to order items online in time for the big day.

Some of the UK’s biggest retailers are already warning of delays to deliveries through either demand of goods or delivery services.

You can never start your Christmas shopping too early!

These are the latest dates to place an order for it to arrive in time for Christmas Day so there won’t be an empty box under the tree with an ‘I Owe You’ attached.

Christmas last order dates for standard delivery

Amazon - varies by product, usually within a few days

AO - 19 December for large appliances, 22 December for smaller goods

Argos - 23 December (£3.95-£6.95 delivery fee)

Asos - 20 December (£4 delivery fee, free on orders over £35 or Premier Delivery members)

Currys - 18 December

Halfords - 17 December for large items, 22 December for smaller goods (delivery fees apply)

H&M - 20 December (£3.99 delivery fee)

Matalan - 19 December (3.95 delivery fee, or free on orders over £50)

M&S - 18 December (£3.50 delivery fee, or free on orders over £50)

Next - 23 December (£3.99 delivery fee)

Schuh - 20 December (£3 delivery fee, or free on orders over £25)

Smyths Toys - TBC (upwards of £4.99 delivery fee)

Waterstones - 20 December (£2.99, or free on orders over £25)

What to bear in mind when ordering online?

All the dates shown above are estimates taken from the retailer’s website and are subject to change, so be sure to check before purchase.

If you’re looking to purchase online then there really is no time like the present, the sooner you get your order in the better chance there will be of it arriving in time.

There might be some late deals you can get, with selected goods dropping in price for the annual Boxing Day sales, but there is the risk it won’t arrive for Christmas Day.

Check delivery details and dates when making the purchase online - and there is always the 14 day return policy if you are unhappy, as long as you get in touch with the store.