These are the top 10 kids’ toys for Christmas – including flying avocados to prehistoric predators

The top 10 kids’ toys for this Christmas have been revealed by Amazon UK – including recycling trucks to learning resources.

Celebrity Kimberley Walsh unveiled the toys at the 'Joy of Toys' experience on London's South Bank today, giving children to chance to unlock their imagination – with an interactive play area and free hair-braiding to entertain visitors.

The circus-style experience offered face paint and bubbles to keep the children happy between 9am and 4pm.

The one-day only, big top event invited attendees to share a message or drawing about their favourite toy, and in exchange for each message, Amazon and children’s charity Barnardo’s will send toys to children and families in need.

Those who shared a handwritten note or drawing were given the chance to walk away with one of this year’s most in-demand toys for free.

This year's top 10 toys

The multi-national e-commerce platform has also donated hundreds of this year's top 10 toys - to charity partner Barnardo's, giving vulnerable children across the UK the chance to enjoy playtime over the festive period.

Matthew Redfearn, toys category leader, said: “In a year where ‘less is more’ for many families, we are offering options for all tastes and budgets this season, including tens of thousands of toys under £20.

“We want everyone to have the chance to experience the happiness that playtime brings, so hundreds of this year’s top 10 toys will also be donated and delivered to vulnerable children across the UK.”

Supporting struggling families

Among the most popular toys this Christmas includes a Super Smile Dentist Kit, which gives kids the chance to practice being a dentist in the realistic play set from Melissa and Doug.

The opportunities don’t end there, as PLAYMOBIL City Life Recycling Truck and Mermaid Friends: Hair Braiding Salon from CRAYOLA will also top wish lists this year for kids which love to learn through imaginative play.

Hit franchise series such as Jurassic World and Star Wars make the cut, too - children can showcase their Jedi drawing skills in Pictionary Air Star Wars which includes content from Star Wars The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian.

And dinosaur lovers can sink their teeth into the Mosasaurus dinosaur, with the massive action figure made out of recycled plastic bringing the film to life.

Other toys which feature on the list include a Little Genius Starter Kit and Throw Throw Avocado – a dodgeball style card game which is bound to capture the imagination.

Barnardo’s CEO Lynn Perry MBE said: “We work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children. Every day, our workers are supporting children, young people and families having to choose between eating or paying the bills.

“For many children, Christmas can be a time of feeling cold, hungry and left out and it’s through working with partners like Amazon that we can continue to support families who are struggling, maybe now more than ever.”

Amazon’s top Christmas gifts

