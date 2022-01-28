These are the top 30 work perks Brits seek

Employed adults consider flexible working and a great team of colleagues just as important as a high salary when looking for a new job.

A study of 2,000 UK adults revealed understanding bosses and good sick pay are also major factors when applying for new roles.

Half of those polled consider flexible working to be the most important work perk when it comes to deciding which employer to work for.

A high salary and a great team of colleagues (both 44 per cent) were the other top factors.

Perks on top of their wages

An annual bonus was also key for workers when it came to choosing a new role, with almost one in three looking for extra cash to supplement their wages.

While more than one in twenty said a trendy office was a factor, alongside a fully stocked kitchen on site.

Company cars and electric charging ports were also among the priorities.

Cas Paton, CEO at online marketplace OnBuy, which carried out the research said: “People are at the core of everything we do, from our customers and retailers to our fantastic staff who help us thrive.

"As the research suggests, consumers quite rightly care about how companies treat their employees, and we believe that listening to what people actually want from their jobs is pivotal to creating a happy workforce.

“We also believe in making people feel appreciated rather than a cog in the machine.

"For example, giving staff equity in a business is a fantastic way to reward hard work and share success.

"When a business succeeds, everyone should succeed”.

The study also found that more than a third (36 per cent) of adults have left jobs in the past because they felt undervalued.

Finding a better role (42 per cent), not being paid enough (33 per cent) and being overworked (31 per cent) were other top reasons people had previously quit jobs.

But nearly one in 20 (four per cent) handed in their notice after having a physical fight with a colleague or boss.

However, two-thirds have stayed in jobs they didn't enjoy, with nearly half (44 per cent) admitting they didn't want to deal with the stress of applying for new roles.

If people had their way, 35 per cent would want a higher salary implemented at their current work, with 31 per cent wanting an annual bonus.

There's also strong interest in moving towards a four-day working week, with more than a quarter hoping for a better work-life balance, according to the study by OnePoll.

Paton added: “For many, while the amount you earn is obviously important, there are other elements which play a huge factor in our general satisfaction.

"Flexible working has become a big part of our daily lives since the start of the pandemic, and it looks like that's here to stay.

“We encourage all our staff to ‘own the way they work’ by offering a hybrid working policy, making it easier for employees to manage their work-life routines with the choice of working both in the office and at home at times that suit them.”

Top 30 desired work perks

1. Flexible working hours

2. A high salary

3. A great team of colleagues

4. Understanding and friendly bosses

5. Good sick pay

6. Having everything you need to get the job done

7. An annual bonus

8. It being somewhere you feel proud to work

9. Working somewhere you are confident you can ring in an emergency and get time off

10. The ability to work from anywhere you want

11. Amount of time off to exceed the legal minimum

12. Visible opportunities for promotion and to rise through the ranks

13. A four-day working week

14. A staff discount

15. Private healthcare

16. A good HR department

17. An extensive training scheme

18. Staff equity

19. A workplace that is very diverse

20. A workplace that is very green and eco-friendly

21. Shutting down early on Friday afternoons

22. Unlimited annual leave

23. Six months or more of paid maternity/paternity leave

24. Your birthday off from work

25. A coffee machine in the office

26. Your own office

27. The opportunity to travel

28. A company car

29. Colleagues who love to socialise