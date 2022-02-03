These are the top 50 signs you're a foodie

You know you’re a ‘foodie’ if you travel to another country or city purely for the cuisine, regularly frequent street food markets and spend the majority of your paycheck on dining out, according to research.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed the top 50 foodie indicators, including importing ingredients from outside the UK, knowing different cuts of meat and having eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant.

Understanding terms such as ‘folding’, ‘searing’ and ‘braising’, as well as cooking from scratch whenever possible, also featured on the list.

Of those polled three quarters said they simply ‘love’ food and 38 per cent believe they have the true characteristics of a ‘foodie’.

The research was commissioned by Taster , which owns a portfolio of delivery-only brands inspired by street food.

Memories connected to food

The study also found three in five relate certain foods or meals to memories, including holidays (51 per cent), their parents (50 per cent) and school years (34 per cent).

Anton Soulier, Founder and CEO of Taster, said: “It’s clear that being a ‘foodie’ isn’t one size fits all.

“It’s interesting to see this research uncovering all the things that make us all so passionate about food and the memories food can evoke.

“The past few years have transformed the nation’s relationship with food and takeaway deliveries.

“We want to celebrate quality cooking, great taste and adventurous ingredients, as well as encourage the nation to try dishes and cuisines they may not have even heard of.

“And why just pick one cuisine when you have the ability to try as many as you want, street food style, delivered to your door?”

The study also found nearly three quarters believe it’s important to try different foods from various cuisines in order to expand their palate (55 per cent), make meals more

exciting (50 per cent) and learn different cooking techniques (34 per cent).

A further 27 per cent have tried to recreate their favourite street food dish at home, with 38 per cent claiming such foods are always full of exciting flavours.

And 45 per cent agreed street food allows them to try various cuisines from all around the world, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Four in 10 claim food and travel go hand in hand and, before visiting a new city or country, 31 per cent research the best eateries to visit beforehand - 29 per cent even look at menus.

Food spendings

In terms of spending habits, during a typical month British adults spend an average of £70.36 dining out at restaurants and cafes, £57.61 on takeaways and £56.05 buying

food at markets and street stalls.

Londoners spend more than any other region, including £96.19 on eating out and £82.60 on takeaways. Londoners also identify as the biggest foodies regionally and believe more than others up and down the country that social plans should always revolve around food (29 per cent).

Anton added: “"The first time I really fell in love with street food was when I travelled to Vietnam in 2008.

“I became obsessed with Phở and it led me to discover new flavours.

“This trip was also around the same time I started dreaming of creating a food business, so it was a great inspiration."

Top 50 signs of being a foodie

1. Visiting another city or country purely for the food

2. Cooking from scratch whenever possible

3. Being adventurous in the kitchen

4. Knowing what different cooking terms mean e.g. folding, searing, braising etc

5. Not being afraid to try something new

6. Having kitchen cupboards full of ingredients e.g. sauces and spices

7. Visiting food events in your city e.g. a beer festival or pop up market

8. Trying new dishes each time you eat out

9. Knowing where cuts of meat come from

10. Knowing all the food hotspots in your hometown

11. Knowing how to bake/cook something without a recipe

12. Regularly watching food/cooking shows on TV

13. Regularly visiting street food markets

14. Being open to trying different types of street food

15. Spending any free time cooking or baking

16. Eating at a Michelin star restaurant

17. Owning lots of cookbooks

18. Hosting/inviting people around for food regularly

19. Weekend plans revolving around food

20. Being the person people ask for cooking tips or recipes

21. There’s not a food you won’t try

22. Understanding every word on a menu

23. Importing foods / ingredients which aren’t sold in the UK

24. Shopping at independent food shops for ingredients

25. Following food influencers / chefs on social media

26. Reading food blogs

27. Prioritising spending money on food over other things

28. Knowing how to pronounce exotic ingredients

29. Getting excited by mealtimes

30. Having your own social media page dedicated to food

31. Owning top of the range cooking equipment

32. Taken cookery / baking classes

33. Regularly posting photos of your food on social media

34. Planning all social events around food

35. Owning every type of kitchen utensil

36. Eating a different cuisine each day of the week

37. Supporting independent food brands/restaurants

38. Owning a fancy set of chopping knives

39. Dining out at least once a week

40. Comfortable dining out alone

41. Always thinking about the next meal

42. Knowing restaurants / takeaway owners by first name

43. Knowing the names of TV chefs

44. Spending the majority of your pay cheque on food

45. Following Instagram cook-along lives

46. Planning meals ahead of time

47. Knowing all the best local takeaways

48. Knowing how to use chopsticks

49. Being the designated birthday cake baker in your family