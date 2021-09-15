Top 30 things Brits do to let their hair down

The typical adult needs to let their hair down four times a month – but almost a quarter can’t remember when they last did so.

A study of 2,000 people found two in five admitted it has been more difficult to regularly socialise with friends the older they have got.

And a fifth struggle to take time out of their busy lives to have fun.

As a result, the average adult believes it has been three weeks since they last truly relaxed.

The research, commissioned by Butlin’s, also found almost half of those polled said letting their hair down is a way of escaping from everyday life.

The top ways people let go and have fun include listening to music, dinning out and having a weekend away.

A shopping spree, going to a concert and watching live sports are other ways adults like to embrace a bit of freedom.

Doing so leaves people feeling happy (56 per cent), refreshed (45 per cent) and free (38 per cent).

Butlin’s commissioned the study to highlight its Live Music Weekends where people can have a weekend get together with friends for music, dancing and pool parties.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s said: “The research shows how impactful escaping the everyday and letting your hair down can be on people’s overall moods.

“Especially after the past year or so, it’s more exciting than ever to reunite with friends for fun and nostalgic partying.

“If you need a night with friends, dancing to throwback music, our Live Music Weekends are back and guests are already enjoying time away from busy everyday life.

“It’s also the chance to celebrate things we’ve not been able to get involved with since the pandemic, such as live music and reuniting with friends from all around the country.”

The study also found other popular ways Brits let their hair down include going to a nightclub, reliving old memories and getting dressed up.

And 24 was found to be the peak age for having fun, while 46 per cent of those polled admitted they miss feeling young and free.

Barriers to regularly letting their hair down included working hours (32 per cent), life admin such as food shopping (31 per cent) and having children (25 per cent).

But on average, adults have three upcoming plans including going out for food (27 per cent), a weekend away (25 per cent) and a visit to a bar (18 per cent).

It also emerged three quarters agreed it’s important to their overall mood to have things to look forward to.

And the ideal reunion with friends involves reliving old memories (26 per cent), visiting another city (19 per cent) and having a night away (16 per cent).

More than half of those polled via OnePoll said a weekend away allows them to escape the everyday rather just taking a few hours out.

While 52 per cent agreed adults deserve time off to have fun.

On average, people believe they need four consecutive days off from their everyday routine to feel relaxed and refreshed.

Mike added: “Listening to music was found to be the top way Brits let their hair down - we’re hoping our Live Music Weekends will give people lots of choice to have fun no matter what genre is their favourite.

“Our new 2022 breaks offer a range of breaks such as Replay Weekender with Professor Green and Heather Small headlining.

“With over 20 genres to choose from there’s hopefully something for everyone to enjoy a reunion with friends.”

TOP 30 WAYS BRITS LET THEIR HAIR DOWN:

1. Listen to music

2. Go out for food

3. Go on a weekend away

4. Eat comfort food

5. Celebrate a birthday

6. Go to a bar

7. Go on a shopping spree

8. Play ‘throwback’ music

9. Sing out loud

10. Take time off from work

11. Go to a concert

12. Relive old memories

13. Go for a drive

14. Watch live sport

15. Exercise / play sport

16. Sunbathe

17. Get dressed up

18. Play video games

19. Dance and sing in my own room

20. Make/drink cocktails

21. Go swimming

22. Go to a spa

23. Go to a music festival

24. Go somewhere to dance

25. Play cards

26. Go camping

27. Go to a nightclub

28. Avoid going on their phone

29. Go on a date