Top tips on how to make your own Christmas wreath

Trudy Hendy from Langford Lakes Christmas Tree Farm gives advice on your own Christmas wreath

Get creative at Christmas

Nothing better says the Christmas season has arrived than a wreath.

Would you like to make your own Christmas wreath this year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trudy Hendy from Langford Lakes Christmas Tree Farm at Middle Hill Farm in Langford Budville, Somerset, offers free advice to ensure your wreath looks like it’s been professionally made.

Trudy said: “Due to another turbulent year caused by COVID-19, we expect lots of people will be really looking forward to Christmas and will be very excited to start decorating their homes this year.

“My wreaths are perfect for anyone who simply wants to have a go at making their own but haven’t been sure where to start or had the time previously to have a go.”

Here are Trudy’s tips on creating a foliage wreath:

Use fresh foliage to make your wreath last longer, anything green will do. And always remember to wear gloves to protect your hands from rashes, cuts and scratches.

Different foliage also makes the wreath look more interesting. Holly with berries gives a lovely effect.

Putting finishing touches to a wreath

The wreath can be made using a wire ring. You can order these online if you need to. Use a pair of gloves to protect your hands and a sharp pair of secateurs will make the job easier.

Gather six to eight pieces of foliage together. Cut to six-seven inches long. Place into the wire ring and wire into place. Do not cut the wire.

The next bunch needs to be placed over the stems of the first bunch to give a fuller effect. Continue all the way around until it looks full.

For decorating, any theme can be used. Use a red bow placed on the top or the bottom. This can be wired on.

Pine cones, teasels, baubles, orange slices, lime slices, cinnamon sticks and small glass decorations will need to be glued on with a glue gun or again wire can be used.

Plastic berries can be used if your holly has no berries. To be more sustainable and eco-conscious you can use baubles or old tinsel.

Trudy is happy to chat to anyone who would like any more free advice, email her on [email protected]