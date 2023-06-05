Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old girl who died following an incident at Bournemouth beach last week. Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was pulled from the sea on Wednesday (May 31) but efforts to save her failed.

Her funeral was held on Saturday (June 4) with reports of more than 200 people in attendance to pay their respects. A family friend told a national newspaper: "She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many.

“She will be sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends. There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives."

Another friend said: "She will be missed by everyone, she was very popular and her death will leave a hole that will be impossible to fill. She had so much more to look forward to. She was an angel."

During the incident which saw two children lose their lives, 10 people were pulled from the water after getting into difficulty. The other young person to have died was 17-year-old trainee chef Joe Abbess, whose family say they are ‘heartbroken and devastated’.

Bournemouth Pier in May 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)