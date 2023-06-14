A military aircraft is set to fly over Buckingham Palace at the weekend as part of the Trooping of the Colour for the King’s Birthday. The Red Arrows will be joined by some familiar aircraft including Spitfires and the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial flight, which includes the Hurricanes.

On Saturday, June 17, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take to the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other members of the royal family to watch the aircraft fly over London. Like most royal celebrations the armed forces are set to play a key role in the Trooping of the Colour.

The flypast is expected to be similar, if not what was initially planned for the Coronation flypast which was cancelled due to the rain. No information has been officially released about what planes will fly, route timings and where the planes will fly.

It’s expected that the flypast will be the same six-minute display that will feature aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force and will fly over The Mall in central London before making their way over the top of the iconic palace. The Red Arrow display team are normally the last to fly in the display, sending out red, white and blue smoke as they fly over Buckingham Palace.

When will the flypast be?

The flypast will take place in the afternoon on June 17, following the Trooping of the Colour. Although a set time is yet to be announced, flight restrictions could indicate the display will begin at around 1pm.

Which aircraft will feature in the Trooping of the Colour flypast?

It is expected that the Trooping of the Colour will feature the same aircraft which were expected to perform at the Coronation flypast, including the Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team - the Red Arrows. It is also expected that the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also participate which includes six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota and two Chipmunk aircraft.

Here is the Coronation flypast line-up which could be seen at the Trooping of the Colour flypast:

The Trooping of the Colour is set to take place this weekend with an iconic flypast

The Red Arrows

16 Helicopters

Spitfires (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

Hurricanes (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

Avro Lancaster (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

C47 Dakota (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

Chipmunk Aircraft (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight)

P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

F-35B Lightning II jets

RAF transport aircraft

Envoy IV CC1 aircraft

What routes will the aircraft take during the flypast?