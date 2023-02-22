Much-loved Scottish television sitcom Two Doors Down is set to leave BBC Two and move to BBC One Scotland as it returns for a seventh series later this year. Television bosses said the production of the new series will get underway this summer.

The comedy series, which is filmed in Dumbarton, returned to our screens last November for a sixth instalment, which saw Siobhan Redmond replace Doon Mackichan, who played Cathy, as Anne-Marie, Colin’s new love interest.

According to reports, the most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience to date with 2.8 million viewing the special across 30 days on all screens. This marked the show’s highest audience since its launch in 2013.

Co-creators Gregor Sharp and Simon Carlyle said: “We’re excited to be spreading our wings and lowering the tone as we introduce BBC One audiences to life in Latimer Crescent.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy and Steven Canny, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the success story that is Two Doors Down.

"It’s an absolute joy to work on and loved by a large loyal fanbase that have embraced these families and neighbours as though their own over the years! We can’t wait to get going on series seven and look forward to the move to BBC One.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, said: “Two Doors Down continues on its understated march towards classic BBC sitcom status with the last series pulling in some of its highest viewing figures to date.”

All existing episodes of Two Doors Down are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer .