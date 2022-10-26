The chief executive of Brewgooder has said that rising costs could lead to £7 pints becoming “the norm” in the future. The rise in costs of raw ingredients used in the beer making, including barley and wheat, could be blamed for the rise in the price of a pint.

Brewgooder chief executive Alan Mahon said that the rising costs could result in being a bigger long term issue for the industry than the coronavirus lockdowns.

He said: "I used to think ‘perfect storm’ was a cliché until we found ourselves slap bang in the middle of what the industry is facing right now. It is perhaps a greater long-term challenge than that created by rolling Covid lockdowns.

"From what we are seeing, the pressures on the industry with cost price inflation challenges and the chancellor’s scrapping of the alcohol duty freeze might make a £7 pint the norm rather than the exception in many places - particularly in bigger cities."

Most Popular

The price of a pint could rise permanently

Mr Mahon also fears that the rising price of the beloved pint will end up in making it a “luxury” for many people.