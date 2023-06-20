After days of heavy rain and flash floods, some parts of the UK are set to experience warmer weather this week, according to the Met Office . Yellow weather warnings had blanketed almost the entire country over the weekend, with severe flooding reported in various areas in the north including Manchester.

However, heavy rain gradually cleared in the northern region on Monday (June 19) but it will continue to move northeastward across England and Wales and eventually reach Scotland later in the day, with a possibility of heavy and thundery bursts during this period.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of central and southern England, including London, Brighton, Portsmouth and Oxford, until 10.30am on Tuesday (20 June), citing heavy rain and thunderstorms that would likely cause some transportation disruption.

A combination of sunshine and showers is anticipated to continue throughout the week, with the possibility of more thunderstorms. However, shower intensity and duration will gradually decrease, and Thursday will be drier than Wednesday.

Forecasters predict that Friday will be "dry and very warm" for several locations, although Scotland and Northern Ireland will see wet weather. However, by the weekend, the weather is predicted to return to hotter conditions, potentially meeting heatwave criteria.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “The weekend could get up to the high 20s or low 30s, the south east will see warmer weather. The week will be sitting relatively warmer for this time of year but more subdued than we’ve seen, but areas will hit heatwave criteria as we get to the weekend.”

5-day UK weather forecast

Tuesday (June 20)

Locally heavy, possibly thundery, outbreaks of rain will move north-eastwards across England and Wales to clear eastern Scotland later. Some heavy and thundery bursts are possible. Otherwise another warm, humid day with sunshine and showers, these occasionally heavy or thundery.

Overnight, remaining rain and showers will clear through the evening to leave a mostly dry night with a little patchy mist or fog in places. Feeling humid, especially in the south.

The UK is set to experience warmer weather over the next few days, up to 30C

Wednesday (June 21)

Wednesday will be a drier day for most with plenty of warm sunny spells. A scattering of showers developing into the afternoon, possibly thundery. Feeling humid for many.

Outlook for Thursday (June 22) to Saturday (June 24)