A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the south east of England on Thursday (August 24), which will potentially cause disruption including the risk of road closures. The Met Office said the warning is in force from 7am to midday.

The warning will be in place across parts of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, including Canterbury, Brighton and Portsmouth. According to the forecaster, a yellow warning for thunderstorms also brings an increased risk of damage to buildings due to lightning strikes and flooding of homes.

The Met office also said there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, with delays to train services possible.

The forecasters said the thunderstorms will possibly develop across the far south and southeast of England on Thursday morning but the most active thunderstorms with a combination of heavy rain, large hail, frequent lightning and strong winds are more likely to fall over the sea and northern France.

However, as the UK heads into the weekend, a mixture of sunshine and showers is likely to dominate many parts of the country .

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

“Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see a band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places. There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Thursday (August 24)

Sunshine and showers for many. Some of the showers could be heavy and thundery across southern England. Feeling fresher in the northwest, still warm in the southeast.

Overnight, any heavy showers and thunderstorms across the southeast easing with clear spells developing for much of England and Wales. Further showers across the north and west later. Feeling cooler.

Friday (August 25)

A mixture of sunny spells and showers for most. Showers are most frequent in the north and west with a risk of hail and thunder. Driest and brightest in the southeast.

Outlook for Saturday (August 26) to Monday (August 28):