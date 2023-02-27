In autumn last year, paintings by the mysterious street artist appeared in Ukrainian cities and became one of the symbols of support for the beleaguered country. After an attempt was made to steal one of the paintings in December, authorities initiated a project to safeguard the pieces.

Ukrainian firm Ajax Systems was tasked with delivering a solution for protecting works in the Kyiv region. The project was developed by the initiative of the Kyiv regional military administration and local administration.

Ajax wireless security systems were installed on four Banksy’s paintings in Borodyanka, Irpin, and Horenka. They ensure the pieces are protected against potential vandalism and weather conditions.

A spokesperson for Ajax Systems explained: "Objects are monitored 24/7 by the Sheriff security company. The rapid security team will instantly respond to stealing or damaging attempts. The paintings will be protected until delivered to the museum.Banksy’s works have cultural and historical value for the country as a reminder that light will win over darkness.”

MotionCam Outdoor PhOD motion detectors and DoorProtect Plus opening detectors protect the objects against attempts to damage or approach the artwork. The installed motion detectors have built-in sensors that react to shocks and vibrations and in case of an alarm, a siren activates, and the rapid response team arrives.

Banksy artwork in Ukraine

