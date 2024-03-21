Watch as we go behind-the-scenes to see how iconic Uncle Joe's Mint Balls are made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some things come and go. But one treat made in Greater Manchester has really stood the test of time.

Wigan’s best-loved confectionery brand Uncle Joe's Mint Balls last year celebrated 125 years of making delicious sweets, which are also loved by people across the globe. King Charles visited the proud family business back in 2019 to mark its centenary.