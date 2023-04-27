Virgin Atlantic is relaunching flights to Shanghai for the first time since the pandemic. The move will re-establish essential business and leisure connections between the United Kingdom and China.

The relaunch, which will go live in May 2023, comes following a relaxation in travel restrictions between the two countries, which sees the borders reopening to foreign nationals for the first time since December 23, 2020.

Shanghai is Virgin Atlantic’s final route to be reinstated following the global pandemic, having been impacted by suspensions and closures since February 1, 2020. China remains a key trading partner to the UK, and as the country’s largest city, the relaunched route will be an important connector for the UK and China.

Shanghai has a world renowned commercial and financial centre with one of the world’s largest cargo hubs. Moreover, the eclectic destination offers UK tourists a melting pot of culture, from Pudong district’s futuristic skyline, the Bund’s famous waterfront walkways to the traditional pavilions in Yu Gardens.

Virgin Atlantic’s Shanghai flights will continue to operate on a Boeing 787-9. Customers can enjoy a selection of experiences across three cabins; Upper Class, Premium alongside the airline’s three classes of Economy, Delight, Classic and Light.

Shanghai is also a hub to the airline’s new SkyTeam partner, China Eastern. Offering a wide range of connections throughout China and beyond, Virgin Atlantic customers will be able to seamlessly connect to onward services.

Flying Club members will soon have the opportunity to earn and redeem Virgin Points across China Eastern’s flying programme, alongside many other SkyTeam partners. New routes to the Maldives and Turks and Caicos will also commence later this year.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “The restart of our services to Shanghai is a major milestone for Virgin Atlantic. Shanghai was the first of our routes to be suspended in 2020 at the start of the global pandemic and the last to return, making it the final piece to restore our flying programme to full capacity.”

Customers travelling to China will need to show proof of a negative PCR test before they enter the country, alongside a health declaration form. Customers should check the UK government’s website for the latest travel advice and visa requirements.

When will Virgin Atlantic resume flights to Shanghai?

Virgin Atlantic will resume flights to Shanghai next month