New tool inspires Brits to 'do more things that make them happy' in 2025 - with a new experience every week

By Alice Hughes
Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
More people want to go on walks this yearMore people want to go on walks this year
More people want to go on walks this year | Shutterstock
Do you want to do more of the things which make you happy this year? 

Try his tool to help you do one new thing each week in 2025 – from trying a new sport to writing poetry. 

The digital spin the wheel game gives you an outcome of a small act in numerous categories, including health, social life and personal finances. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sync it up with your phone calendar and a reminder to complete your task will ensure nothing is forgotten. 

New activities include donating blood, trying pottery and meal planning. 

The motivating tool comes after a poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 50 actions and experiences they want to encounter more often this year, with receiving good news top of the list (48 per cent). 

Others want to make time for exercise (29 per cent), hobbies (27 per cent) and being creative (17 per cent). 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s clear people want to see and do more this year, and actively make time for themselves and those close to them.

“Whether it’s 10 minutes a day dedicated to a hobby, or spontaneous calls with friends or family – these little acts can make a big difference.

“Social lives seem to play a big part of the top 50 list, including dates with partners, friends and relatives and unexpected texts from loved ones.”

Over a quarter of people want to make time for more exercise in 2025Over a quarter of people want to make time for more exercise in 2025
Over a quarter of people want to make time for more exercise in 2025 | Shutterstock

It’s the year of ‘me’, with people hoping to commit time to themselves

The research also found many want to be on the receiving end of hugs from loved ones (29 per cent), meaningful conversations (17 per cent) and thoughtful, unexpected text messages (16 per cent). 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When it comes to finances, 29 per cent are keen for opportunities to make more savings on shopping and bills, while 16 per cent would like to see more generosity from businesses like discounts and freebies. 

And the aim of doing more of these things is simply to feel good (62 per cent) and improve their mood (56 per cent). 

To make time to tick stuff off, 32 per cent plan to set small goals and targets while 31 per cent aim to book stuff in-advance, such as catch ups with friends and family. 

People would prefer to do more of the things they want to do (37 per cent) this year, than those they need to do (18 per cent).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite hoping to put aside an hour and 45 minutes a week to focus on such activities and goals, 43 per cent cite a lack of time as the top barrier. 

Decreased motivation (36 per cent), being stuck in a rut of a routine (34 per cent) and a lack of confidence (26 per cent) were also hurdles. 

Of those polled, via OnePoll, 46 per cent have goals for 2025 – an average of four each – typically in the areas of physical health (62 per cent), personal finance (55 per cent) and family (44 per cent). 

Similarly, 86 per cent think it’s important to make time for the things which have a positive impact on their wellbeing. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In terms of acts of kindness from others, being made a cup of tea leaves 38 per cent in a good mood for mere minutes, but an unexpected gift or flowers results in days of positivity (31 per cent). 

And 85 per cent admitted that if someone has done something for them, they’re more likely to do the same in return. 

Ash Schofield, for giffgaff, which is offering its customers the freedom to flex the cost of their data allowance each month to suit budget, added: “The research suggests it’s the year for ‘me’, with people hoping to commit time to themselves, be it for relaxing or ticking things off their bucket list.

“Personal finance is high on the agenda, with almost a third wishing for no surprise bills this year - this is something we hope to help people avoid, with no-mid contract price rises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s great to see almost a fifth (19 per cent) will use their phone in a positive way to help them do that, by setting reminders to achieve their goals.”

Receiving good news topped the list of ‘things people want more of this year’ Receiving good news topped the list of ‘things people want more of this year’
Receiving good news topped the list of ‘things people want more of this year’ | Shutterstock

Top 50 things people want more of this year:

  1. Good news
  2. Walks
  3. Travel
  4. Time in nature
  5. Time to read
  6. No surprise bills
  7. Weather nice enough to hang a wash out on the line
  8. Opportunities to make savings on shopping/bills
  9. Hugs from loved ones
  10. Time for exercise
  11. Spontaneous day trips
  12. Time for my hobbies
  13. Dining out
  14. Uninterrupted time to relax
  15. Ticking off decorating/DIY jobs in my home
  16. Time with my children
  17. Dates with partner/potential partner
  18. New TV series to binge
  19. Dates with friend
  20. Road trips
  21. Trips to the cinema
  22. Cook meals from scratch
  23. Favourite supermarket items on offer
  24. To feel more connected to others
  25. Film nights at home
  26. More live music
  27. Buying new clothes for myself
  28. Time to be creative
  29. Surprise gifts (e.g. no occasion)
  30. Deep/meaningful conversations
  31. Unexpected generosity from businesses e.g. discounts, freebies
  32. Lie-ins
  33. Thoughtful/unexpected texts/messages
  34. Days off work with no plans
  35. Spontaneous shopping/treats for myself
  36. Hitting fitness personal bests (e.g. running, weightlifting)
  37. A family day free of plans
  38. Time for baking
  39. Unexpected visits from friends/family
  40. Traffic lights turning green as I approach them
  41. Unexpected meals cooked for me
  42. Buying fresh flowers for no occasion
  43. Public transport running on time
  44. Time to study / learn a new skill
  45. Time with my grandchildren
  46. Excuses to get dressed up
  47. Compliments from a stranger
  48. Praise at work
  49. Others picking up some of my household chores
  50. To thank others more
Related topics:SportPeoplePlanningExerciseShoppingBudgetWellbeing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice