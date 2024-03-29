Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV footage shows a driver swerve through the barriers at Langley Green level crossing on March 4. The car is seen narrowly missing hitting both barriers as the vehicle zig-zags over the tracks.

Network Rail released the footage as they revealed 60 pedestrians and drivers have been caught misusing level crossings so far this year. Over the last 12 months, there have been 225 reported cases of misuse with 27 ‘near misses’.

