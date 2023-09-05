News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Watch the shocking moment a flying tyre crushes the front of a car after coming off a school bus at high speed

Watch the moment a flying tyre crushes a car in New York after coming off of a school bus

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Watch the shocking moment showing a tyre flying off a school bus before crushing the front of a car with great force. The dramatic incident occurred in New York on June 5, 2022.

The footage was picked up by a dashcam system on a Tesla, capturing the moment the tyre came off, hitting the car itself and the one behind it.  The lone wheel is seen flying through the air from traffic travelling in the opposite direction on the other side of the road, shooting over the central reservation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the car capturing the footage, named Ralph, said: “[The] tire flew off the school bus and just missed my Tesla [and] smashed the car behind me.” Luckily, no one was injured in the freak incident.

The incident occurred in the Queens area of New York, across the East River from Manhattan. Located on Long Island, Queens is the largest New York City borough by area.

Related topics:TeslaTrafficNew York