What a year! Just take a look back

WHAT A YEAR!

This year, as ever, has been one with many highs and lows. We take a look back at some of the stand-out stories from the past 12 months.

The UK started the year in lockdown as the coronavirus continued to spread. There was hope on the horizon though, with scientists working around the clock to find a vaccine. Soon, three jabs – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – had been approved for use. A huge vaccination programme was rolled out to start getting people protected.

Across the pond, there was a royal rumble as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a tell-all interview to American chat show host Oprah Winfrey. They revealed all about life in the royal family and why they left the UK to go and live in the States.

Later in the year, Oprah spoke with another big guest – singing sensation Adele – who made a triumphant return to the music scene after six years.

In the movie world, fans were delighted when Bond’s latest adventure No Time To Die finally hit screens, and the cast of Harry Potter reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Those who weren’t cheering for boy wizard Harry may well have been chanting for footie ace Harry Kane. The England captain helped the team to get through to the final of Euro 2020 – England’s first major final in 55 years!

In October, all eyes were on Glasgow as the COP26 conference began. World leaders came together to discuss climate change and ways to help the planet. They reached a global climate deal that promised to reduce the use of coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.

Unfortunately, there was more bad news in the fight against COVID as a new variant called Omicron was discovered. In December, the UK Government put new rules in place to help stop the spread and urged adults to get booster jabs. As First News went to press, it was hoped that Christmas plans could stay in place and that everyone was able to enjoy the holidays together.

WOW!

In February, after nearly seven months travelling through space, NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on the planet Mars. The mission aim is to collect and store a set of rock and soil samples that will hopefully be returned to Earth in the future.

WOW!

Adele delighted fans when she announced her big comeback this year! Her comeback single, Easy On Me, reached the top of the UK singles chart and broke streaming records after registering 24 million listens in one week. The star went on to release her new album, titled 30.

