Will former US President Donald Trump be invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

On Thursday 8 September, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her passing has set off a period of mourning for the UK, and plans are already underway for her funeral where she will be laid to rest by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Following the passing of the longest serving monarch ever, global leaders have offered their condolences to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.

The Queen with then US President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The state funeral is set to be held on the final day of the official mourning period in the United Kingdom.

During her reign the Queen saw 15 Prime Ministers enter, and leave, 10 Downing Street.

Therefore, the funeral will no doubt see the attendance of current, and previous, world leaders due to the strong relationships she has formed in favour of the UK.

So, will the former president Donald Trump be invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral? Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

What has Donald Trump said about the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday 8 September on behalf of himself, and Melania Trump, which read:

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honour her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

Will Donald Trump be invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

At the time of publishing there is no evidence or statement to suggest that Donald Trump will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

While it’s expected that preparations are underway for the funeral, a list of guests is unlikely to be confirmed.

When will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral be?

According to Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn, there will be 10 days of national mourning, and the state funeral where the Queen will be put to rest will be held on the tenth day.

If the plans stay on course then Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sunday 18 September. However, this has not been confirmed as of yet.