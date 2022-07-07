World Chocolate Day: The cities with the sweetest tooth

Today is World Chocolate Day and Wren Kitchens has conducted research to reveal the nations biggest chocolate lovers as well as revealing the treats that the UK love the most.

The nation's biggest chocolate lovers

City The % of residents that voted chocolate as their favourite treat Manchester 45% Liverpool 44% Belfast 42% Newcastle 40% Southampton 37% Leeds 36% Glasgow 35% Sheffield 35% London 35% Bristol 35%

Manchester won first place when it came to loving chocolate the most, closely followed by Liverpool in second place and Belfast in third.

But it isn’t just these three cities that adore chocolate! Wren Kitchen’s research also revealed that chocolate is the nation's favourite indulgent treat…

Treat (sweet or savoury!) The % of Brits who favour the snack the most Chocolate 61% Crisps 49% Icecream 43% Cake 39% Biscuits 36% Sweets 36% Cheesecake 29% Cookies 25% Donuts 24% Brownies 23%

Sweet treats dominated the UK’s top ten treat favourites. But, when it came to the battle of sweet vs savoury, Wren Kitchens research found that when faced with the decision over sweet or savoury, only three cities claimed to prefer savoury. These cities were, Bristol, Cardiff, and Nottingham.

In contrast, Edinburgh was revealed as the city with the sweetest tooth as almost two thirds (63%) admitted to indulging in sweet treats a few times a week, at a minimum! Closely followed was Belfast (62%) and Glasgow (54%). Newcastle and Manchester also make it into the top five, both with over 50% of their residents claiming to love all things sugary.