Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale: 100s of DLC packs slashed up to 60% - full list including Sims & Forza Horizon 5
Xbox has slashed the prices of hundreds of DLC packs including The Sims and Forza Horizon 5 - with massive discounts of up to 60%
Xbox’s Summer Sale might have wrapped up, but Microsoft is not yet done with huge discounts on DLC packs. The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale has massive savings of hundreds of Xbox DLC packs which are a perfect compliment to any games picked up in the Summer Sale - or any games that you already have on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.
The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale 2023 is expected to run until August 15, with gamers given just under two weeks to pick up some savings. All 500+ game discounts can be found on the Xbox website with highlights including The Sims and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Here are some of the highlights from the Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale.
Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale
- Sims 4 Island Living - £17.49 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle - £19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Season Pass - £12.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack - £14.39 (20% off)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Season Pass - £27.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake: The Signal - £1.17 (75% off)
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass - £9.99 (60% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - £8.39 (60% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - £16.39 (50% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - £8.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol. 1 - £3.19 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - £3.19 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass - £13.19 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - £9.89 (70% off)