5 M&S shirt dresses you won’t be able to resist: From work to date night, these spring looks are so versatile

Shirt dresses are big news for Spring 2024 and these M&S look great for work or a date night.
By Marina Licht
Published 8th May 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:11 BST

I know how tricky it can be to find a dress that can be versatile, but I think the shirt dress is the item everybody needs for Spring 2024 and beyond. Whether you are a fan of more muted practical styles or adore brighter colours and floral patterns, there is something to suit everyone, particularly at M&S. 

The reason why I am such a huge fan of shirt dresses is not only do they work perfectly in the spring or summer months but you can wear them to work, out for lunch, on a date, or even as a wedding guest. Sometimes too many options can be overwhelming which I decided just to focus on five M&S shirt dresses for you to choose from. 

1. Monsoon Floral Midaxi Shirt Dress, £125, M&S

I am totally obsessed with this Monsoon floral shirt dress, from the colour to the feminine feel. The midaxi length (in case you didn’t know, the style is between a midi and maxi style). The tie waist and three-quarter sleeves dress also has a collared neckline which gives it a classic style.

I absolutely adore this Monsoon Floral Midaxi Shirt Dress, £125, M&SI absolutely adore this Monsoon Floral Midaxi Shirt Dress, £125, M&S
2. Sosander Animal Print Ruched Midi Shirt Dress, £75, M&S

I never used to like animal print when it came to fashion but now I am utterly crazy about it. It’s therefore not a surprise that I adore this Sosander dress that is only available online at M&S. I think it works perfectly for work or even on a date night. Dress it up with heels or even add trainers for more of a casual look

I am obsessed with animal print so it is no wonder I am a fan of this Sosander Animal Print Ruched Midi Shirt Dress, £75, M&SI am obsessed with animal print so it is no wonder I am a fan of this Sosander Animal Print Ruched Midi Shirt Dress, £75, M&S
3.Monsoon Pure Cotton Collared Midaxi Shirt Dress, £85, M&S

I love the relaxed feel of this dress. Made of pure cotton, I think it works perfectly for summer and can work for a picnic, lunch date, or whatever you feel like. The three-quarter sleeves feature elasticated cuffs and the collared neckline gives it a slightly more formal look. 

I can definitely see myself wearing this Monsoon Pure Cotton Collared Midaxi Shirt Dress, £85, M&SI can definitely see myself wearing this Monsoon Pure Cotton Collared Midaxi Shirt Dress, £85, M&S
4. Albaray Cotton Rich Striped Midi Shirt Dress, £99, M&S

This relaxed shirt dress is ideal for (fingers crossed!) sunnier days. For those of you who are lucky enough to be jetting off to somewhere warm soon, this is definitely worth packing in your suitcase. 

This Albaray Cotton Rich Striped Midi Shirt Dress, £99, M&S is ideal to pack in your suitcase if you are heading off somewhere warmThis Albaray Cotton Rich Striped Midi Shirt Dress, £99, M&S is ideal to pack in your suitcase if you are heading off somewhere warm
5. M&S Collection Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress, £59, M&S 

White is the ideal colour for spring and summer, and yes I know it may not be the most practical. The elements that I adore are the short puff sleeves and broderie fabric, it is just so pretty!

White always works for spring and summer and this M&S Collection Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress, £59, is just so chicWhite always works for spring and summer and this M&S Collection Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress, £59, is just so chic
What I like the best about shirt dresses is that they look stylish and are comfortable to wear. Long gone are the days when you had to look fashionable but feel uncomfortable.

Fashion designers know all too well that women want ease when it comes to their wardrobe and the shirt dress is just so flexible. The problem I might have however is that my wardrobe might soon be full of shirt dresses!

