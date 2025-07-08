Compact air fryers take up very little space in the kitchen - but they don't usually come this cheap! | Amazon

If you've been tempted by the air fryer trend but didn't want to splash the cash, this Prime Day deal could be the perfect starter pack – just £17.93 for a Bella mini fryer.

Amazon's Prime Day is here, and you've got until the end of Friday to scoop up as much tech as you can afford.

But if you're a bit more careful with your purchases, there are still some golden nuggets to be had if you're being careful with the pennies.

How about this air fryer. An air fryer is a very sensible choice, because they save not only time in the kitchen, but money too. Making a meal in one is much cheaper than turning the oven on, because they use far less power.

And this Bella mini air fryer is an absolute bargain this week, thanks to a 55% Prime Day saving.

Normally priced at a thoroughly reasonable £39.99, you can get one for just £17.93 if you catch the deal.

It's very small, and very basic. It'll just about manage a meal for two, but it's probably better suited for cooking for one. That does mean it'll take up very little space in the kitchen, though.

It doesn't have a digital display, or posh presets, or clever timers, you just set the time and temperature and pop in your portion.

If you've never tried an air fryer before, this is a perfect introduction. And if you wanted to downsize, or upgrade your existing compact air fryer, this could also be worth a thought.

It's getting some really strong reviews from customers on Amazon, with people saying it's easy to use, easy to clean, and it cooks quickly and thoroughly.

A few people have had reliability issues, but Amazon has a robust returns policy, and there really isn't all that much to go wrong.

