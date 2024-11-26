Luxury Christmas hampers for the foodies in your life | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for a perfect present for the foodie in your life this Christmas? From decadent chocolate gifts to baskets full of luxury food and wine, when it comes to top hamper picks, we’ve got it all wrapped up.

Hampers are a great gift for your tricky-to-buy-for relatives - who doesn’t love a basket full of tasty treats? We’ve scoured the festive gifting market to find the very best so you’ll be in everybody’s good books.

Dukes Hill It's A Wonderful Life Christmas Hamper Best For those who love top-quality artisan food - and who'll enjoy a luxury cheeseboard this festive season. £ 195.00 Dukes Hill Buy now Buy now With a range of luxury artisan Christmas hampers, this 'It's A Wonderful Life' hamper is a great option, with a boneless cooked Wiltshire ham and oak smoked salmon to enjoy over the festive season, as well as cheeseboard staples such as cheeses, chutneys and oatcakes, plus you'll get a Christmas pudding, mince pies and chocolate treats, alongside a bottle of Cava Brut.

Love Cocoa The Festive Taste of Love Cocoa Hamper Best For planet-conscious chocolate lovers who want decadent cocoa from a company with eco-credentials. £ 59.95 Love Cocoa Buy now Buy now This includes Love Cocoa’s Gingerbread Dark Chocolate Bar, Peppermint White Chocolate Bar, Christmas Pudding Milk Chocolate Bar, Festive Gingerbread Truffles, Salted Caramel Bauble Truffles (to die for) and a Christmas Chocolate Truffle Selection Box comprising 21 decadent truffles, all inside a festive gift box.

Fortnum & Mason The Christmas Treat Hamper Best For older relatives who are tricky to buy for, but enjoy a bit of indulgence over the festive season. £ 110.00 Fortnum & Mason Buy now Buy now When I think of luxury hampers, I think Fortnum & Mason, and this festive collection has all the components for cosy, Christmas indulgence without breaking the bank (the top-range F&M Christmas hamper is an eye-watering £6,000). With Christmas black tea to peppermint bark and moreish biscuits, and not forgetting the bottle of claret, you can't go wrong.

Snowdonia Cheese Co Christmas Cheese & Wine Wicker Hamper Best For cheese lovers who will appreciate the luxury picks, expertly paired bottle of red. £ 85.00 Snowdonia Cheese Co Buy now Buy now This hamper contains all the crucial components to a champion cheeseboard. Luxury cheeses include: Truffle Trove extra mature Cheddar with Italian Black Summer truffles; distinctively rich cave-aged Rock Star; Red Storm, award-winning vintage Red Leicester; and Black Bomber, a signature extra mature Cheddar. There's also a trio of chutneys for dipping, as well as delicious truffles, and a 75cl bottle of Montes Colchagua Carmenère.

John Lewis Christmas Larder Box Best For snack lovers who will enjoy grazing their way through these treats over the festive season. £ 100.00 John Lewis Buy now Buy now This box is a great choice for families - as there's a great selection of snacks and drinks to try. With fudge, shortbread, mince pies, nuts, popcorn, plus cheese and crackers, there's something for everyone - plus there's festive coffee, fizz and soft drinks to enjoy so no-one will miss out.

Rackhams Highland Fayre Sustainable Festive Gift Box Best For eco-conscious foodies who want their tasty treats to come from sustainable sources. £ 63.00 Rackhams Buy now Buy now Your loved ones can enjoy this beautifully crafted Christmas gift box guilt-free - as all of the products inside have been picked for their sustainability credentials and thee packaging is 100% recyclable. It includes crisps, nuts, chutneys, panettone, chocolate, biscuits and more, plus a bottle of 1697 Bio Organic Grillo Sicilia (75cl).