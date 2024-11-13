Black Friday 2024 - how to find the best tech deals from the biggest brands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Butterfield

It might seem like there's a long while to wait until Black Friday comes along, but the infamous shopping bonanza can kick off notoriously early.

Black Friday falls this year on November 29, and it'll be a weekend of big deals, frenzied online shopping, busy high streets, and all the big stores trying to seduce buyers.

However, we've seen the seasonal sales push evolve over the years, and retailers quite wisely want to spread this festive bonanza out over a longer period, so we can start to expect the first deals to be landing in the next few days.

While there will doubtless be lots to log on for on Black Friday itself, then, there's still merit in checking your favourite online stores throughout the month. Because often with these big discounts, they only last as long as stocks do.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a boom time for retailers

It's something we've borrowed from America, and it became a notorious weekend of crowded streets and traffic chaos which supposedly led to the US police forces giving it the ominous "Black Friday" label.

It actually isn't rooted in retail at all, if you go back far enough, but its modern interpretation has been adopted by retailers because it's the first Friday after Thanksgiving and, for most people, it's the last payday before Christmas.

It is, then, the day most of us start to think seriously about Christmas shopping - statistically speaking. And it's the day the retailers look forward to getting "into the black", rather than sinking into "the red". In short, it's a time for big profits.

Key brands to look out for during November

It's the best time of year to buy tech from Ninja, for example

Many of the big retailers and product brands will start to announce deals in the next few days, and the tech brands we usually see upping their marketing activity to meet the surge in demand are Currys, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, eBay, Eufy, Boots, Samsung, Sony, Shark, Ninja, and Apple.

Fashion brands will be clamouring for a piece of the pie, too, and expect to see great deals on travel, tickets, and even home utilities.

But historically, it's a boom time for buying tech and, believe it or not, there are quite a few deals already out there.

Best tech deals ahead of Black Friday 2024

Need a new vacuum cleaner? No need to wait!

Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer - was £199.99, now £109.99 at Debenhams

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - was £429.99, now £279.99 at Amazon

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - was £379.99, now £199.97 at Currys

Oral-B Pro3 3500 Black Electric Toothbrush - was £99.99, now £35 at Boots

This article will be updated regularly as deals come and go, and to reflect changing prices.