The Apex is one of the most powerful systems out there - and that's before you start adding more capacity to it | Bluetti

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With huge capacity, modular expansion, solar support and low inverter drain, the Bluetti Apex 300 sets a new bar for home and off-grid power

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the new Bluetti Apex 300. And it's not like any power station I've ever tested.

Firstly, it's massive. That's because it has 2,764.8Wh of storage capacity and a 3,840W output. Yes, that's right, you can run anything in your house off this monster.

It's also a modular system, which means it can not only link up to expansion batteries, it can link up to other Apex 300 units, running in parallel. So you could build a setup that has an 11,520W output and capacity up to 58,000Wh.

It's not just about the big numbers, though. It also has a super-low idle drain. This is the phantom load the inverter uses up while it's running with no other power being used.

It's a hefty beast, at 38kg, but it packs in so much power and it's easily the most robust unit Bluetti has ever made | Bluetti

Normally, this means a power station will drain itself annoyingly quickly, if you don't turn the inverter off, but Bluetti has got this drain down to just 20 watts in the Apex 300, and that's basically market leading.

As an off-grid system, it can work with solar panels mounted to your house, balcony, or outbuilding, and one single unit can take in up to 4,000 watts of power from the panels. It'll need to be paired with a solar charge controller, but it can become the central part of a home solar system.

Use three units in parallel, and you can increase that solar input to 19,200w. Impressive stuff.

The LCD display is clear and easy to understand | Bluetti

If you're planning to use it away from home, you can charge the unit up from the AC supply seriously quickly, it'll get to 100% in just 65 minutes.

This being a modular system, you can also add hubs, including a separate DC hub which adds cigarette lighter sockets, USB ports, USB-C ports, and even a hook-up for an RV.

It's worth noting that the unit itself doesn't come with any 12v architecture, so if you want to charge 12v appliances, you'll need to add the Hub D1, and that bundle adds around £200 to the price.

Ah, the price. Currently the RRP on the Bluetti website is £2,299 - but there's a £650 discount, so it's a more sensible £1,649. That's actually very competitive for such a huge power station.

The D1 hub adds 12v outputs that the unit doesn't come with | Bluetti

Add the D1 Hub, and it's currently £1,798, if you can catch the deal. Add even just one expansion battery and, even with an £800 discount, you're knocking on the door of £3,000.

It's a big investment, then, but Bluetti has fitted the Apex 300 with trick batteries, which have a 40% higher energy density, and they're automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells, which means they're super safe, and rated to last for 6,000 charge cycles, or up to 17 years.

If you happen to be in the market for a machine like this, the price will seem less intimidating, and you'll no doubt realise the value of the cutting-edge battery tech, and the low inverter drain.

Add other parts to the modular setup and the power and versatility soon ramps up - but so does the price | Bluetti

Add in Bluetti's excellent app, the new display layout, and the customisation options, and this modular portable power station could become the heart of a seriously impressive solar setup that could actually save you money in the long run.

Or you could just use it to power an off-grid business, which it would handle brilliantly.

It is, then, a seriously impressive bit of kit. And while it's not short of competitors, Bluetti has absolutely raised the bar with the Apex 300.