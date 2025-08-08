BOTB's Christian Williams congratulates Owais Khan on his big win | BOTB

A used car dealer scooped a £78k super SUV in a 19p competition – but joked he didn’t need the cash or the car.

A used car dealer who landed a £78,000 prize in an online draw has told the giveaway company he doesn't need the money.

Owais Khan, from Burton-on-Trent, entered a 19p draw with BOTB, the online competition company known for giving away luxury cars and dream prizes.

When the film crew turned up to surprise him with the keys to his new Audi RSQ8 super SUV, Owais was already one step ahead – he’d seen them setting up down the street.

Owais now owns two luxury Audis | BOTB

Rather than spring their usual on-camera surprise on him, presenter Christian Williams quickly discovered that Owais had been tipped off about their arrival and he had actually been watching the team setting up down the road.

Disappointed that the big reveal had been spoiled, Christian led Owais down the road to his new car and, when he spotted a friend watching nearby, Owais shouted: "Where's yours? Do you want it? You can have it!"

Owais revealed he’s been entering BOTB competitions for a long time, and when given the option to choose between the car or a cash alternative, he turned to his brother-in-law for advice. “Take the car,” he replied. “You don’t need the cash anyway.”

The RS6 is one of Audi’s most prestigious cars | BOTB

Both the Audi RS6 and Owais's new RSQ8 share similar drivetrains, with thunderous V8 engines, and they have similarly luxurious interiors.

While Owais's windfall was apparently not going to be life-changing, BOTB does give away life-changing prizes on a regular basis, and the latest line-up includes a £55,000 Range Rover, with tickets priced at just six pence.

There's also a chance to win an £880,000 house in Suffolk for just 99p.

To see a full list of prizes and competitions, click here.

