Amazon has slashed the Fire Stick 4K to just £25.99 — a record-low price that beats every previous discount on the device.

Amazon's 4K Fire Stick has simply never been this cheap. Thanks to a record 57% discount, you can pick one up today for just £25.99. They're normally £59.99.

According to price trackers, it's occasionally seen dipping to around £35, and it dipped to £31.99 for a few days in August, but to see one for £25.99 is unheard of.

It's not as if it's a previous generation, or refurbished, either. This is a brand new, current device with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a 4K streaming stick - including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+.

It's not just a deal on a Fire Stick, either. Amazon is inviting buyers to bundle it in with an Alexa Voice Remote Pro for just £19.99, or an ethernet adaptor for an extra £9.99. You could even add a Ring Doorbell and the price would come to just £65.98 for the bundle.

We didn't expect to see a deal like this so close to Amazon's Big Deal Days next week, and we don't know how long it'll last, so if you're thinking of upgrading your streaming experience, don't miss out.

