These are 13 things to use to stay warm without using central heating

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With a huge hike in wholesale gas prices causing our domestic gas and electricity prices to rise too, however, many of us will be reluctant to turn the heating on.

It seems as though we’re in for an uncertain and difficult winter, and we will all be feeling the pinch and wanting to keep bills as low as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that there are lots of things we can all do - which are cost effective and quick - to warm themselves up.

From hot water bottles to slippers and fleecy bedding to jumpers, here are 13 of the best products you can use to heat yourself up in no time at all.

For even more ways to keep warm at home this winter, but keep the bills down, take a look at our guides for the best electric heaters and also best electric blankets.

Money Expert Martin Lewis has also issued advice for how to save money on energy bills so that we can all do what we can to manage our finaces in the face of the unprecedented rise in prices.

Teddy Fleece Throw Teddy Fleece Throw £15.00 Turn your couch into a soft and cosy lounging spot with this thick fleece throw. The marl effect adds texture while the fluffy feel is so luxurious you’ll never want to get out from under the blanket. The throw also comes folded with a gift ribbon so it’s a perfect present for a loved one as well as a lovely treat for yourself. Buy now

Adults' Santa Paws Hooded Blanket Adults' Santa Paws Hooded Blanket £25.00 Wrap up warm on chilly winter days with this fun hooded blanket for adults. It features a front pocket to store essentials and is decorated all over with a festive animal print. The best thing about a hooded blanket like this is that it gives you an extra layer and warmth and comfort, but you still have the use of your hands so you can wear them while working, while eating, while relaxing . . . anywhere, any time. Buy now

Kids' Fleece Percy Pig™ Hooded Blanket Kids' Fleece Percy Pig™ Hooded Blanket £19.50 The Percy Pig blanket is soft, fluffy and very pink. Kids will love snuggling up under it as it’s made from soft fleece and features a cute pig face with a squidgy raised nose. It also has a handy front pocket so children can keep their hands warm too and store any little things they might need. Suitable for children aged 6-9 years. Ideal for little Percy Pig fans. Buy now

Rainbow Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle Rainbow Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle £8.00 Keep warm and cosy this winter with this hot water bottle. Boasting a lovely simple yet stylish rainbow design, this hot water bottle is fun and easy to use. The best thing about a hot water bottle is it’s quick and easy to sort. Just pop the kettle on, and then it’s ready - and you can take it wherever you please. If you’re really cold than you could have more than one hot water bottle - one to hug and one at your feet. Buy now

Grey Velour Neck Heatable Grey Velour Neck Heatable £10.00 Boasting a lovely simple yet stylish velour design, this soft hottie can be lovely and warm in mere seconds when placed in the microwave. It’s not only the perfect thing to help you to warm up quickly when you’ve just got in from a cold winter day out and have the chills, but it can also help to ease aches and pains too. Buy now

Beurer Not A Hot Water Bottle HK44 Heat Pad Beurer Not A Hot Water Bottle HK44 Heat Pad £35.00 Despite its appearance, this is not a hot water bottle; in fact, this is the answer to a safer and easier way to help beat a chill or ease aches and pains. The HK44 Super Soft heat pad delivers consistent and controllable heat with 3 temperature settings. Made from super-soft fabric, certificated to Oeko-Tex 100. For ease-of-use, the heat pad will automatically switch off after 90 minutes and is fully machine washable at 30°. Buy now

Grey Foil Stars Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set Grey Foil Stars Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £18.00 Boasting a simple yet fun foiled star print on the front and an elegant plain reverse, this bedding set adds a super soft, cosy and warm touch to your bedroom, or your little ones. In a beautiful grey colourway, this bedding set compliments any bedroom interior. The quickest way to get warm and cosy when you return home after a night out with friends or family is to get comfy in bed - and this super fleecy and soft bedding makes your bed all the more inviting. Available in a single and double size. Priced between £18 and £24, depending on the bedding size. Buy now

Teddy Bear Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set Teddy Bear Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £16.00 Ideal for keeping you cosy during the colder months, this simple yet stylish teddy bear bedding set is fashioned from a gorgeously soft textured teddy fabric so you’ll be feeling warm and snug in no time when snuggled up in these sheets. Available in a single, double size, king and super king size. Priced between £16 and £32, depending on the bedding size. Also available in 14 colours, including blush pink (pictured), charcoal, cream, red and blue. Buy now

Beurer FW20UK Cosy Foot Warmer Beurer FW20UK Cosy Foot Warmer £37.99 With Beurer’s foot warmer, cold feet are finally a thing of the past. Get comfier and warmer than ever at home during the coldest days of the year. The integrated fast-heating system ensures rapid heating within the first 10 minutes. Simply plug this in, slide your feet inside and within moments the foot warmer will heat up and you’ll feel warm and comfortable in no time at all. Once your feet are warm then the rest of your body will start to heat up too. After approximately 90 minutes, the foot warmer switches itself off automatically for your safety. Buy now

Buckman Fluffy Hand Tufted Grey Rug Buckman Fluffy Hand Tufted Grey Rug £21.99 This delightful high pile rugs manage to conjure up pure comfort on your floor and will add warmth to any room with hard or wooden floor. The shaggy pile will feel sumptuous feet and brings the a wonderful feeling of relaxing after work into your living area. This versatile material impresses on the one hand with uncomplicated care properties and is at the same time enormously robust so it can withstand everything life throws at it. In addition, the standard 100 by Oeko tex test seal guarantees that it is absolutely free of harmful substances so you know it’s safe in your home and with your family. Available in 10 different sizes, with prices starting from £21.99. Buy now

Loungeable fluffy gold antler stag slippers in cream Loungeable fluffy gold antler stag slippers in cream £7.55 Keep is cosy and cute with these reindeer slippers. Take your work shoes off and give them the comfort they deserve after a long, hard day with these fluffy slippers. Keep them by your bedside too so you can slip your feet in to them as soon as you wake up. Perfect for keeping you feeling lovely and warm in no time at all at both ends of the day. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Glamorous slippers in irridescent glitter Glamorous slippers in irridescent glitter £6.80 Lounge in style with these fun and cosy slippers, which have a slip-on style, round toe and textured sole. There’s a faux fur lining too which will make you feel like you’ve slipped your feet in to the softest cloud. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now