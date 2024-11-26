Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress | Simba

Black Friday is a time when nearly every brand you can think of drops prices in the hope of grabbing some of your Christmas spend.

From Amazon to Sky, supermarkets to fashion retailers, there is barely a physical or online store without big flashing Black Friday signs. The deals are frantic and fast-paced but there is one reliable industry that will always have massive discounts.

Mattresses are discounted all year round. It is probably more difficult to buy a full price mattress than a discounted one but Black Friday usually represents the low price for many mattresses across the year. It is a perfect time to buy a new mattress but how do you decide which one is best?

We have taken a look at tens of mattress sellers and compared a single option - a King size, hybrid mattress. We looked at price, mattress technology and any freebies you may get when ordering to pick out the three best mattress options you can buy for Black Friday.

Best premium mattress - Simba

The Simba Hybrid® Original Mattress is the brand’s big seller. Simba says the Hybrid mattress is designed to make any body shape and age feel comfortable with enhanced support for any sleeping position.

Simba is one of the biggest and most popular mattress sellers in the UK and it claims to have more five-star reviews than any other brand across Europe.

It features five layers, 1,900 springs and technology to help regulate your temperature at night. Usually priced at £899 for a King size version, it is now £692 in the Black Friday sale. There is 25% across the Simba Black Friday sale and many of the options have a 200-night trial option plus collection of your older mattress.

The Simba sale ends on 2 December. You can see the deals here.

Best budget mattress - Emma

An Emma Hybrid Original Mattress is a lot cheaper than the Simba version. It is listed at 20% off and comes in at £447 for the King size version.

It is not the best deal in the Emma sale. The brand is cutting up to 50% off some mattresses and giving away mattress toppers with other orders, but for the sake of comparison the Hybrid King is over £250 cheaper than the Simba option.

The Hybrid is the brand’s best-selling mattress since it arrived in 2020 and is designed for support and comfort, according to the brand. It does only offer three ‘body zones’ compared to Simba’s 9, and is slightly more basic in design. But it is a great budget option.

You can see the deal here.

Best for extras - SilentNight

SilentNight is selling a gel-infused hybrid mattress for £620, which puts it in between the Simba and Emma mattresses in terms of price.

It also comes with a little extra. You can get a free electric Teddy fleece blanket when you enter code BFWARM at checkout when you order a mattress. The deal does not just apply to the gel-infused hybrid, it can be claimed on a number of other mattresses in the sale.

The gel-infused hybrid uses 1,000 springs to contour to your body position. It is also rolled up to make it easier to deliver and install.

The SilentNight Black Friday sale includes 10% off bedding when you spend over £99 in the Black Friday sale.