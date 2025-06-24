Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 has never been cheaper | Amazon

Jackery’s best mid-range solar generator has hit its lowest ever price in a new Amazon deal—perfect for summer getaways and off-grid power.

More people than ever are investing in portable power solutions these days, as we set ourselves up for some time in the great outdoors, and some off-grid energy.

Jackery has always been one of the market leaders in off-grid tech, and its solar generators are as ubiquitous as they are distinctive.

Its latest mid-range offering, the Explorer 1000 V2 usually costs £899, but there's a deal on Amazon right now knocking 44% off the price, bringing it down to £498.99 - and that's the lowest we've ever seen it.

It gets better than that, too, because if you wanted the solar generator bundle, you could buy it with a SolarSaga 100w panel with the same discount for just £649 - again, the lowest price yet.

Bundle it with solar panels and you could be off-grid for weeks | Jackery

Upgrade to a 200w bundle and the saving is less significant, only a 26% discount this time, and a price of £849.

A new design for its distinctive exterior is just the start of the upgrades on the second version of Jackery's 1000 series, because the technology that lies within is quite remarkable.

It now has a 1,500w output from a 1,070Wh battery, and it can fast charge in as little as one hour.

It's also 18% smaller than its predecessor, and an arguably more practical shape, thanks to its fold-away rubber handle.

Jackery's bigger units are ideal for home backup | Jackery

This is largely achieved through the addition of a new battery technology, lithium iron phosphate, or LiFePO4, which is more durable, more reliable and a lot safer. It's the stuff they use in electric cars nowadays, so it's certainly built to last.

This is a powerhouse that can boil a kettle, charge an e-bike, or run everything in a camper van for a few days - and that's before you top it up with solar.

Connect it to a panel, hope for some sunshine, and you'll have all you need to spend a few weeks in the great outdoors, keeping phones, laptops, tablets, drones, and all your other tech topped up.