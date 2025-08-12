Plans have been lodged for a new six-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the house at 105 Lancaster Road.

The lawful development certificate application from Victoria Rogers, at Lavender Properties, would secure confirmation that the specific use of the site as a HMO is lawful under planning regulations.

Internal alterations would take place to provide the six rooms, which would all have en-suite facilities, with one on the ground floor, three on the first floor and two in the loft area.

105 Lancaster Road, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

The ground floor would also feature a shared communal living room and kitchen.

A decision is expected to be made on the application in September.

Hartlepool has already seen several HMO applications given the go-ahead this year including at 3-5 Scarborough Street, 77 Stockton Road and the former NALGO social club at 28 Westbourne Road.

