The drink tumbler has over 163 million posts about the Stanley Cup on TikTok.

The Stanley Quencher Tumbler has become one of the most sought after water bottles in the world. Thanks to its huge following on TikTok, celebrity fans - including Olivia Rodrigo - and their cute colour range, it has become the only drinks tumbler to be seen holding.

However, if there was one teeny-tiny little complaint about the Stanley Quencher it was that sometimes it would leak. Well the good news is that the Stanley team heard you and listened as they launched the brand new leakproof tumbler.

The iconic Stanley 1913 Quencher now comes in a new leakproof version The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler £50. It’s designed for on-the-go hydration, the iconic Quencher has been updated to meet fans’ demands for a more travel friendly tumbler.

The Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | Stanley

The full collection is available to buy in the UK and comes in five stylish shades: Black Fade, Frost Fade, Rose Quartz Fade, Ash Fade and Azure Fade. The classic colours feature fresh graphics with a soft texture on the handle and a two-tone lid.

According to the official press release the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler offers all the benefits of the Stanley Quencher but with a leakproof flip straw lid, making it the perfect companion for those always on the go. Its generous 1.2L capacity ensures you stay refreshed all day, while the innovative design lets you sip with ease - just flip the straw up to drink and snap it closed when you're done.

The new Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is available now to purchase from the Stanley 1913 website. Which colour will you choose?

