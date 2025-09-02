The McLaren 570GT is one of the best supercars to come out of Britain | BOTB

A twin-turbocharged McLaren 570GT worth £78k could be yours for just 19p thanks to BOTB’s latest dream car giveaway.

With its twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 562bhp, 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of over 200mph, you'd certainly be the envy of your neighbours in this bright red McLaren 570GT.

If you were to win this incredible supercar, worth £78,000, dream car giveaway firm BOTB will deliver it to you, open up the dihedral doors, and present you with the keys.

And if you weren't in the mood for supercar ownership, you could opt for a £55,000 cash alternative instead.

Dihedral doors add a serious dose of theatre to the car | BOTB

But who wouldn't want the McLaren, with its gleaming paintwork, its sculpted bodyshell, its screaming V8 engine, and one of the most driver-focused interiors in the business.

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and tickets have gone on sale for just 19p.

The car on offer is a 2017 model, with only 33,600 miles on the clock, and tickets are on sale until the end of the week.

Most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page. Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a knock on the door.

