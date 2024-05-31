Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Molly-Mae Hague faces backlash for being ‘too young’ for L'Oréal's anti-aging campaign but me and the beauty experts disagree.

Former Love Island winner Molly-Mae Hague has faced huge backlash from fans for promoting a skincare serum. The influencer who recently turned 25 has become the new L’Oreal Paris ambassador for its Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum £15.99. However, fans have slammed the star for being ‘too young’ and isn’t the best person to be promoting the anti-ageing face serum.

I can understand why fans think she may be too young for anti-aging serums. The TV advert for another product in the range is the New L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Plumping Water-Cream Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid £14.99 and stars American actresses Eva Longoria, 49, and Aja Naomi King, 39. Both of whom are clearly much older than Molly Mae.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is Hyaluronic Acid for hydrating skin?

I think Molly Mae Hague is actually the perfect ambassador for an anti-aging product and I know many beauty experts would agree with me. Hyaluronic acid serums are for hydrating the skin. It doesn't matter what age you are, if you have dry or dehydrated skin then your beauty best friend has to be hyaluronic acid.

According to skin experts at Harvard Health Hyaluronic acid retains moisture and is capable of holding over 1000 times its weight in water. The Love Island star travels abroad many times throughout the year and flying can be extremely dehydrating on your skin.

Does hyaluronic acid plump skin?

It’s not just hydration that Molly-Mae is looking for when using this product. The TV personality has been open and honest about having filler in her lips when she was just 18. She then went on to have filler in her jawline but after seeing the results, decided to have most of it removed (she still has some filler in her lips) at the start of 2021. After filler, the skin loses its natural collagen and needs plumping up - another benefit from the Revitalift serum.

What age should you start using anti-aging products?

But the third and most important point of all is that the serum is anti-aging. Many fans have said ‘she’s 25 and no wrinkles’ so therefore doesn’t need an anti-aging serum. This according to several beauty experts is actually wrong because to prevent wrinkles the key is to start using anti-aging products before they appear. I say it a million times a day but - prevention is key, prevention is key!

Don’t just take my word for it, Skincare expert Caroline Herons explains in her Skincare book the best age to start including hydrating boosters and serums into your daily skincare routine is from your 20s to mid 30s - after that you will need Retinol and a few more products to fight the wrinkles. So, it appears Molly-Mae Hage is the perfect ambassador for the hydrating, plumping and anti-aging serum.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.